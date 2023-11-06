YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Youngstown State University announced a new master’s program that will be available starting in the fall semester next year.

YSU will start a Master of Science in Data Science and Statistics. It was described as a program that teaches the use of “big data” to provide insight and create solutions to real-world problems.

Ultium Cells in Lordstown and Intel in Columbus will need employees trained in data science and statistics.

This will be the 45th master’s program at YSU.