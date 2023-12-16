YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a vote on Saturday afternoon, the Youngstown State University Academic Senate passed two votes of no confidence against the YSU Board of Trustees and Congressman Bill Johnson.

The first “no confidence” vote regarded the board of trustees’ “closed-door search process” in finding candidates for the open seat of Youngstown State’ president. The resolution cited the lack of shared governance, transparency, input from faculty, students and staff in the selection process. It also referenced the “misleading” communication about the search for candidates, and its impacts on donors, alumni and current members of campus.

Of the 77 members of academic senate who voted on the first resolution, 78% supported the “no confidence” vote, according to a release from the YSU Ohio Education Association. Four members declined to vote.

The second resolution approved by the senate was a vote of “no confidence in president designee Bill Johnson.” It cited concerns about the congressman’s qualifications for the role, the lack of interaction between Johnson and campus stakeholders during the hiring process, as well as Johnson’s public stances on issues that conflict with the university’s mission and “vision of being an inclusive, diverse and equitable campus.”

Of the 77 academic senate members who voted Saturday, 58% expressed support of the resolution on Johnson. Nine members declined to vote.

The academic senate was first presented with the two resolutions last Wednesday.

“The process for moving these resolution forward and having them approved by senate was a transparent, inclusive, democratic process that all universities should follow,” professor and at-large senator Amanda Fehlbaum said in a statement. “The YSU community deserved a similarly open, inclusive process for choosing YSU’s president.”

To date, major donors to the university, as well as the faculty union, the Youngstown State University Foundation and the student government have expressed public disapproval to the board’s process for hiring Johnson.