YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools is raising awareness for students and parents about human trafficking and cyberbullying during its Parent Pathways Program Safety Night on Monday evening (Jan. 8).

According to the district’s website, the presentation will include a representative from the Northeast Ohio Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

As of June 2022, Ohio was ranked fifth in the nation for human trafficking according to htcourts.org which tracks stats on the issue around the world.

Also on hand will be a representative from the Do It For James Foundation (DIFJF). The organization is named after a Streetsboro, Ohio teen who took his own life in 2022 as a result of cyberbullying. A passage from the foundation’s website reads, “With the help of the Streetsboro Police Department, James’ parents quickly found out that James became a victim of sextortion.”

The presentation takes place at 5 p.m. Monday at East High School, located at 474 Bennington Ave.

Separate presentations were also scheduled for Chaney and East High schools.

