YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department was spreading a little Christmas cheer Tuesday night. It was the department’s annual Shop with a Cop Christmas event.

Eight kids and their families gathered at the police department downtown for some pizza before heading to Austintown Walmart for Shop with a Cop.

Each child gets to spend $500. It was all funded by anonymous donors.

Lots of Barbies, a bike and video games filled shopping carts, and some kids even picked out toys for their siblings.

Community Police Officer Ryan Curry was paired up with one of the kids. He said he loves the chance to interact with the kids in the community outside of an emergency.

“We all have an inner kid inside of us, fortunately. Time doesn’t stop for us. We have to keep the youth going and bringing them up and hopefully giving them knowledge as well along the way,” Curry said.

Curry hopes experiences like these can positively shape kids’ lives and if nothing else, make their holidays a little brighter.

“Just seeing the joy that they have and they experience life so far. I think that’s a great thing to see and keep building on that,” Curry said.