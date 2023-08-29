YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman whose eye was swollen shut had to sneak out of her house Monday morning to report the beating that led to her injury.

After the woman filed a report at the city police department on Boardman Street, Tashawn Christmas, 37, was arrested at his Tampa Avenue home. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Reports said the woman showed up about 11 a.m. at the police department with one eye swollen shut and she could barely speak.

The woman told police that earlier in the morning, her baby had woken Christmas up and Christmas was upset.

Reports said the woman told police that she went to calm the baby and went into a living room. Christmas then came into the living room to play video games, reports said.

Reports said the woman then said she was taking the baby into their bedroom, and before she could, Christmas suddenly punched her in the face.

He then put her in a chokehold and punched her several times while holding her before stopping, the report stated.

The woman, who is pregnant, managed to sneak away later to make a report at the police department.

Christmas was charged with domestic violence last year, but the charge was dropped after the victim moved out of state and did not want to pursue the matter further, according to court records.