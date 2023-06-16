YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police officer who was fired in December after charges were filed against him will be trying to get his job back after a visiting judge Thursday dismissed the charges. City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian, meanwhile, said the city plans to appeal the order to dismiss the charges.

Paul Siegfereth Jr., Brian Flynn’s attorney, said he is thankful the misdemeanor dereliction of duty charges were dismissed but he also added he is gearing up for an effort by the city to appeal.

Siegfereth said the charges never should have been bought. He said an internal investigation done by the police department recommended administrative penalities for Flynn.

Visiting Judge Mark Frost dismissed the case Wednesday, saying that he found that the state violated Flynn’s Garrity rights. Garrity Rights protect public employees from being compelled to incriminate themselves during investigatory interviews conducted by their employers.

Judge Frost also ruled that the state cannot show that the evidence prosecutors will produce at trial was derived from sources other than the information they received during that internal affairs investigation.

The judge’s ruling came after a hearing in May, where an investigator for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office testified about the materials he used to do his investigation on Flynn’s case.

An internal investigation was first done by the city police department. After that investigation, detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation.

Summit County officials investigated the case because city officials were having trouble finding an outside investigator who was not directly or indirectly involved in any of the cases.

Flynn, who headed up the department’s division that investigates crimes against children, was accused of ignoring tips provided by the state on child abuse investigations.

When the criminal investigation was done and the results were given to the Law Department, they gave the results to officials in Barberton and asked them to review the case.

During the hearing in May, it was revealed that the Barberton Law Department, tasked with looking into the case, had recommended that charges not be filed against Flynn.

Siegferth said he found out about the recommendation, but when he asked the Law Department and Limbian to provide him with a copy of it, his request was refused.

Flynn was charged in November and fired in December. He appealed his firing to an arbitrator. That appeal is still pending.