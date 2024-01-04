YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges are expected to be filed against an inmate at the private prison after a maintenance man there said he was punched by the inmate because he stirred up dust that landed on some of his belongings.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road. The employee said he was cleaning when the inmate, a 29-year-old man, punched him in the face after complaining that work the maintenance man was doing stirred up dust that got on his things.

There was redness on the side of the man’s face like he had been punched, reports said.

Reports said the incident was captured on video surveillance.