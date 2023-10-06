YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men and a juvenile and took four guns Thursday evening after answering a call for a man with a gun on the South Side.

Booked into the jail on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were Ja’Mek Clarett and Emarion Bebbs, both 19 and of Youngstown.

A 16-year-old boy from Youngstown was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on the same charge.

Bebbs and Clarett are expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

The three were arrested after police were called about 10:50 p.m. to West Evergreen and Oak Hill avenues for a report of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived there was a large crowd and Clarett, Bebbs and the juvenile were in a truck and were told to get out of the truck, which they did reports state. Police searched the truck after an officer saw the butt end of a handgun inside, reports said.

Inside the truck police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun that had a drum magazine that was modified to fire on automatic; a Ruger 5.7mm semiautomatic handgun; a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun; and another 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

The three were arrested because they are under 21 and under Ohio law, a person must be 21 to have a handgun.

Police also found two guns in another vehicle but gave those guns back to their owners because the guns were purchased legally and they have nothing that would prohibit them from owning guns. One of the men was cited for obstructing official business because he refused to come out of the vehicle when police asked him to.