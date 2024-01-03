YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone Tuesday backed a van up to a detached garage at a South Side home in broad daylight and took three ATVs while the homeowner was there.

Officers were called about 2:55 p.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Sheridan Road, where a woman told them she was sleeping at 2:20 p.m. when she believed the garage was broken into. Her husband returned from work about 10 minutes later and discovered the break-in, reports said.

Reports said video footage at the home showed a white van back into the driveway to the garage. Someone cut a hole in the garage to get inside, then snipped a cable that ran through the tires of all three vehicles that kept them secured, then loaded onto the van and taken away.

The woman said she heard nothing and neither did her children who were playing inside, reports said.