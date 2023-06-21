YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A city worker was pinned between a vehicle and a trailer in Youngstown.

The incident happened at Belle Vista and Connecticut avenues on Wednesday morning.

The worker was in the area when a vehicle going south on Belle Vista lost its trailer. The trailer hit the Youngstown worker, pinning him between his truck and the trailer.

Crews were able to remove him. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. His current condition is unknown.

Crews are still at the scene, and the incident is under investigation.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.