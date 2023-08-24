YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been one year since the Youngstown City Health District opened a women’s pantry.

The pantry offers items like baby supplies, soap and feminine hygiene products for free.

The pantry was started by people who learned young girls were missing school because they didn’t have those items. So, they got donations of those things and started handing them out to people in need.

“You know, I really don’t have to worry as much to get personal hygiene items for me and my kids as opposed to, like, buying groceries or picking that,” said patron Miranda Hassey.

People are able to visit the pantry every 30 days free of charge.