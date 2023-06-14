YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who reports said ripped down a curtain Tuesday and threw it on a lit stove, causing it to ignite, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on seven counts of aggravated arson.

Keshzaydeea Williams, 25, of Youngstown, was also charged with seven counts of domestic violence. The arson counts are all first-degree felonies.

She is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 7:45 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of West Myrtle Avenue to assist firefighters, and when they arrived, they were told Williams started a fire in the home after arguing with family members.

Williams ripped a curtain down in the kitchen and threw it on a lit stove when she was asked to leave “before things got out of hand,” reports said. Reports said she also broke out several windows with a piece of concrete.

A fire broke out in the kitchen of the home, but no one was injured. Firefighters were able to put it out right away. A damage estimate is not available.

Williams was found walking away at West Marion and Edwards avenues, where she was taken into custody.

She faces seven counts of each charge because there were seven people in the home at the time of the argument and the fire.