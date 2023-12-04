YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of last Friday’s “Light-up” night festivities are hoping next year’s event will be even bigger than before.

Workers were busy Monday taking down the decorations inside the ground floor of the Federal Tower downtown, which was converted Friday into “Santa’s Workshop.”

Although organizers were initially hoping for 30 donated artificial trees, they received 55, which will now be donated to local families in need to make their holidays a little brighter.

“We didn’t know how the community was going to respond, so we were very scared a little bit to only get a few responses or decor and trees, but we ended up getting 55 trees. Then, we ended up getting a lot of decor, too,” said Cindy DiRusso, event designer and producer.

Youngstown Special Project Coordinator Melanie Clarke-Penella estimates that close to 15,000 people gathered downtown for the parade and tree-lighting as well as a holiday version of the Youngstown Flea.

“I was told by CityScpae that we were five and six deep in the crowd and that it has never stretched the entire length from east to West Federal, which was really exciting. And then we had people that gathered all the way over on Front Street,” Penella said.