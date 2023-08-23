YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In this week’s In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown about an upcoming event in the city.

Brown is organizing a meeting of the “Ohio Black Mayors” on August 26. He says it will take place downtown, right on Phelps Street. An overnight stay and reception are also planned.

“It’s exciting for me when you have family and friends come visit you, and now my colleagues, the mayors of Ohio, [are] coming to Youngstown. It’s a good time for us to show them who we are and what we represent,” Brown said.

According to Brown, there are 11 Black mayors throughout the state of Ohio, including himself. He personally sent out invitations to each one, but only four have responded so far.

Brown hopes the city of Youngstown can put its best foot forward to show the mayors a great time.

“I think that’s what we want them to see when they walk away. [Be] like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that about Youngstown,’ and in a positive way,” Brown said. “I think once they have the food, they’ll have an opportunity to meet the people, and then the atmosphere that we provide for them will be a number one piece for us.”

John Crawford and Brown on Thursday as they continue their discussion.