YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown teachers union has filed a 10-day strike notice.

The Youngstown Education Association filed the intent to strike or picket notice Tuesday with the Ohio State Employment Relations Board and the Youngstown City School Board.

YEA’s contract with the school board expired on June 30. Negotiations are ongoing, but a mediator was called in when both sides reached an impasse.

Union officials said a strike is a “last resort.”

Teachers are supposed to report to work on Aug. 15, and classes for Youngstown city schools are scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.