YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown City School students will be heading out to represent the state of Ohio in a national competition.

The six students are a part of My Brother’s Keeper, a support and prevention program for Youngstown youth. The students are a part of the youth and government program where they learn how the judicial system works.

“We just gotten a better look at how courts work, basically, and how the system works,” said Lyric Saulsberry, a student in the program.

The students will be competing at the 2023 YMCA National Judicial Competition.

“Actually, we were the only chapter that was chosen. There’s other chapters in Ohio, but we were the only ones that were chosen go, to represent Ohio. And Ohio hasn’t been represented at this Judicial conference for the last eight years,” said Kevin Douglas with My Brother’s Keeper.

The students spent time practicing before Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson Thursday at the Federal Courthouse in Youngstown. In their mock trials, the students play out roles of prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses, judges, and bailiffs.

All six of them say since being in the program they now have aspirations of becoming attorneys or judges in the future.

“I think it would be really good for students to join and be a part of this because it teaches them, you know it teaches them another aspect that they can take part in and to be a judge or to be a lawyer,” Saulsberry said.

From left: Stephon Chandler, Carlaya Hammonds, Lyric Saulsberry, Delaney Jennings, Aubrey Dennis, Taytum Davis

Overall, there are 42 students in the youth and government program, from both middle school and high school.

“We just want the kids to really understand the system, and understand how important your vote is. That’s the biggest thing is that you have to vote” Douglas said.

The students will head out Saturday morning to Wisconsin Dells, then Monday they will arrive in Minnesota to compete. The winner of the competition will be announced Wednesday.