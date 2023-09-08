YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Inverness Avenue near Shirley Road got a new name on Friday.

It was renamed in honor of Gary Andrews, an active member of his Lansingville neighborhood.

Andrews passed away last October.

He was an active member of the neighborhood block watch and worked closely with 7th Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak. He helped fix up the local park and made sure the neighborhood was safe for kids.

His wife, Beverly, says the sign is a perfect way to honor his dedication to the city he grew up in and loved.

“He’ll always be there, that sign, no matter what,” she said. “[Watching over the neighborhood] and watching over me.”

The sign features Gary’s ancestors’ last name, Andrewski, as a way to honor his Polish heritage.