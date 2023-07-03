YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot to death Saturday.

Jason Sitnic, 37, was the man found shot and killed about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mahoning and North Evanston avenues.

His death is the sixth homicide in the city this year.

Police said this morning they have no new leads on the case.

Sitnic was found lying in the middle of the street. Witnesses reported several gunshots.

Police at the time said Sitnic may have been in an argument with someone somewhere else on the street and the argument culminated with gunfire at Mahoning and North Evanston.

Last year Youngstown had 19 homicides. At this time in the year in 2022, the city had 11 homicides.