YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone took thousands of dollars of scrap overnight Tuesday from an East Side scrapyard.

Someone got inside the 1730 Hubbard Road business and made off with $188,000 in scrap, reports said.

Among the items taken were 14 motors valued at $10,000 apiece, reports said. The owner told police that the business was secure about 8 p.m. Tuesday. A lock was cut for someone to gain access, reports said.

Police were also called for a break-in at the business on Christmas Day, but reports did not list what, if anything, was taken.