YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Among discussions of an impending strike by the Youngstown Education Association (YEA), many parents are wondering what the school year will look like for their children.

Youngstown City Schools announced that it will release a communications plan for the first day of school later in the day on Tuesday, stating it “will likely include remote learning.”

“We know there are many questions and concerns about navigating this situation, as school is set to begin tomorrow. We sincerely appreciate your patience. Rest assured that the district will be transparent and update you about the strike. Thank you for, YCSD Family, for your support and entrusting us with your scholar’s education,” the school announced.

