YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s an effort underway in the Ohio General Assembly to have the Youngstown City Schools removed, free and clear, from state oversight.

The Senate Finance Committee last week passed an amendment to the proposed budget sponsored by State Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, that would remove the Lorain Schools from state control by the end of September. The Lorain Schools, along with the Youngstown and East Cleveland schools, have been under state control since 2015 because of poor academic performance.

The state oversight was created upon passage of House Bill 70.

State Rep. Lauren McNally, D-Youngstown, wants the Youngstown City Schools included in any proposal that eliminates state control of school districts.

McNally has scheduled a meeting with the Youngstown School Board at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Choffin to discuss the issue.

Youngstown School Board member Joe Meranto is pleased there’s an effort to totally end state oversight.

“We need our local state reps to step up,” said Meranto.

On July 1, 2022, the Youngstown City School District was returned to control of the locally elected school board but was required to meet 13 of 24 academic thresholds over three years.

If the amendment to eliminate state control is passed with its current language, the threshold requirements would be eliminated.