YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s Board of Control voted Thursday to repurchase a former Southside grocery store that was supposed to be occupied by a health clinic.

It’s the former Bottom Dollar building on Glenwood Avenue. It closed as a grocery store in 2014, was bought by the city, and then sold five years ago to One Health Ohio for a health clinic.

The clinic never opened and now Youngstown has repurchased the building for $150,000 — the same amount it was sold for. We don’t know what — if any — plans city officials have for the building.