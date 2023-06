YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is offering free meals to children this summer.

The library has partnered with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to distribute meals for ages 18 and younger. The program begins on Monday, June 19 and runs through July 28.

Free meals will be available Monday-Friday, 12-1 p.m. at Main Library, located at 305 Wick Ave. in Youngstown.

PLYMC says the food must be eaten while visiting the library. No registration is required.