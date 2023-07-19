YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Jhanae Cedeno, 16, reportedly traveled to Youngstown from North Carolina on July 10 and has not been heard from since.

Police say they believe Cedeno may have traveled to Youngstown to meet a stranger she encountered online since she has no known associates in Ohio. Police believe she may be in danger.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cedeno is 5’10, 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or Detective Sergeant Jessica Shields at 330-743-9380.