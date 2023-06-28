YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and Mayor Tito Brown announced plans to enforce the curfew for juveniles in the city.

The enforcement effort begins Wednesday.

This came about after a rash of thefts of stolen cars, many involving juvenile suspects.

Police say the idea is to keep people safe and be transparent about what they’re doing.

Youngstown police Capt. Jason Simon said he once caught someone as young as 11 stealing a car. He said these type of crimes are putting young people, and others, in danger.

The enforcement effort was announced during a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon with Mayor Tito Brown, Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis, Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) Coordinator William “Guy” Burney and Youngstown Law Department Director Jeff Limbian.

