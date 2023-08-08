YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for help finding a woman missing for a week from her East Side home.

Police say Ya’Mina Marie Dodson, 22, was last seen at 7 p.m. on August 2, at her home on Council Rock Drive.

A news release from police said Dodson’s purse, money, cellphone, and identification are still at her home.

She is described as 5’3, 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Dodson is can call police at 330-742-8911; 330-742-8950; or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.