YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a man who walked out of an East Side nursing home early Wednesday afternoon.

The man, Kenneth Knechtel, 60, is white, 5’8, 150 pounds, and was wearing black pants, a white shirt and a green baseball cap turned backwards. He has sandy hair and is clean shaven.

Knechtel walked out of a 31 Maranatha Court nursing home between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., a news release from the police department said.

Knechtel has a medical condition where it might appear he is wobbly and that causes his arms to flail.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-746-8262 or 911.