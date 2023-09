YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating a deadly shooting on the South Side Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. First News has confirmed that one person was shot and killed.

At this time, it’s not known if any arrests were made.

This marks the city’s 11th homicide this year, and the third within a week. There were 19 homicides last year.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.