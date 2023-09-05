YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot in the face at about 8 a.m. Tuesday while driving on the North Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man could not tell police exactly where he was when he was shot, but he did manage to get the license plate of the vehicle suspected of being used in the shooting.

Police then traced the vehicle to a home on the East Side and towed it for evidence. So far, no charges have been filed, but detectives are investigating.