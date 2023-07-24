YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police arrested an 18-year-old early Sunday morning after they found a handgun they say he dropped behind a garage during a foot chase.

Cameron Sly, 18, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police were at the Shell Station at the corner of South and Samuel avenues at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday checking on a large crowd when officers spotted two male juveniles who were out after the city’s 11 p.m. curfew. Sly was with them, reports said.

Reports said the three began to walk away and walked in the middle of Samuel Avenue. When police followed and tried to talk to them, Sly ran.

As officers chased him, they saw him holding a gun, reports said. Reports said he ran behind a nearby garage before he was taken into custody.

Sly did not have a gun on him, but behind the garage, police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

Sly is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.