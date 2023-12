YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a stolen car hit a parked car in Youngstown and then left the scene of the crash.

A parked car in the 400 block of W. Judson Ave. was damaged as a result of the crash on Thursday morning.

Just before noon, officers were called out to investigate and confirmed that the vehicle that hit the parked car had been reported as stolen. The vehicle was left behind, and the driver was nowhere to be found.

No injuries were reported.