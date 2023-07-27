YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Safety Committee met Thursday to discuss several updates. One update discussed is the use of drones in the police department.

The Youngstown Police Department will be getting seven new Skydio S2+ drones.

Patrol officers and special units will use the drones during their regular shifts.

“They’re going to be issued these drones, and they’re gonna have them available, and they’re gonna be responsible to have it with them during their normal shifts,” said Lieutenant Brian Welsh.

Welsh says they currently have seven officers training to use them, and the goal is to have more than 20 trained and authorized by the time they go live.

Safety Committee Chairwoman Anita Davis asked how often the drones would be up in the sky and what the process for that would look like. Welsh responded by stating they are currently working to create a policy for it. He says there will also be a required amount of flight time every month.

Welsh says the plan is to have them out in the field within three to four months. This is dependent on the manufacturing company and the training process.