YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police will soon be getting some new police cruisers, including some that will be unmarked.

The Youngstown Board of Control approved $616,300 in funding Thursday for the police department to purchase the new and used vehicles.

In total, 14 new vehicles will be used for different purposes.

Ten Dodge Durangos will be purchased to replace current cruisers. That will cost the department $590,000.

Of those 10, seven will be out on the roads for patrol, one will be used by the Neighborhood Response Unit and two will be unmarked cars used by the chief and the staff inspector.

In addition, $26,300 will be spent on four used Ford Fusions from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services. These will be utilized as unmarked cars for investigators to use.

Lt. Brian Welsh said their cruisers are in use 24/7 and continuously running up mileage and damage. He said the department is in need of the new vehicles.

“Our main concern is the officer’s safety. We need them to have the safest cars we can provide them and these cars take a lot of beating. They’re driven 24 hours, seven days a week,” he said.

Welsh says the purchase will also allow them to increase their secondary fleet, which is the backup when a car goes down. The cars being replaced will be put into that fleet.

Welsh says that between 2020 and 2022, the department bought 19 cruisers — seven of which went to community police officers for each ward. The rest went to patrol.

It may take about three to four months for them to get the vehicles, between purchase to uplift to delivery.