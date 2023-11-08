YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who has robbery convictions in Michigan was arrested Tuesday on gun charges following a traffic stop on the South Side.

George Slater, 54, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Slater was a passenger in a car that was pulled over about 5 p.m. in the single-digit block of East Boston Avenue for a traffic violation.

Officers spotted an open container of alcohol in the car and asked the driver and Slater to step out to be searched, reports said. When they did, officers found a crack pipe on Slater so they then searched the rest of the car, reports said.

Underneath the passenger seat, police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic that was reported stolen Feb. 2, 2022, from Beaver, Pa., reports said.

A records check found that Slater has prior criminal convictions in Michigan for robbery, reports said.

The driver was given a citation and released at the scene.