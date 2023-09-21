YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police arrested a man Wednesday for a stabbing at a North Side boarding house.

Patrick Gaitor-Shabazz, 51, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police were called about 9:35 a.m. to the boarding house in the single-digit block of Illinois Avenue for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Reports said the man told police that he had been punched in the stomach by Gaitor-Shabazz, but when ambulance workers checked him out, they discovered a stab wound on his stomach.

Witnesses told police that the victim and Gaitor-Shabazz were seen together on the deck, and when police looked there, they found blood on a blanket and a couch.

Reports said the victim was in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.