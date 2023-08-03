YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native will showcase his talent next month at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Michael Forney is a self-educated director and producer. Next month, he will be back in the area for his hit stage play, “Why Me?”

“The story itself is kind of based off of this dream that I had a long time ago about a woman who ends up finding out something about her life,” Forney said.

Forney originally wrote the play “Why Me?” in 2016. It debuted at The Palace Theater in Columbus.

His first play was in 2012 called “He Loves Me, She Loves Me Not.” That show debuted at the DeYor.

“I think we were like 30 seats from being a sell-out. I had about 30 cast members. It was everything to see that support, to see Youngstown come out,” Forney said.

“Why Me?” features performers that are from Youngstown, including Saqoyia Harrisy.

Harris connected with Forney through a casting call. She said she is inspired by working with a director from her hometown.

The show is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, at the DeYor. Find more information on the show and buy tickets on DeYor’s website.