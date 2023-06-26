YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Municipal Court received a $150,000 grant for case management system improvements from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court applied for the competitive grant earlier this year.

This grant will be utilized to enhance the court’s case management system, which is the database that keeps all court records and documents.

The new system will allow for electronic filing for attorneys and court date reminders.

According to Youngstown Municipal Court Administrator David Magura, this new system will boost the overall administration of justice within the community.

“This will allow for us to do our jobs better here at the court, so for streamlined scheduling, it will allow for greater transparency and accessibility to the court for the public,” Magura said.

Youngstown Municipal Court has received the funding and is looking at February of next year for it to be fully implemented.