YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– After a year-long preparation, it’s time for the Mount Carmel Festival!

The parish has been hosting this annual event for 24 years.

Festival leaders say they expect up to 10,000 people for this year’s festival. The festival includes new food vendors and a specialty cocktail area.

Leaders say that they have parking adjacent to the church and shuttles that will bring festival attendees to the festival grounds. They have spent the past few days setting up for the festival so that everyone can have an enjoyable time.

Well you know this really is a way for us here at Our Lady of Mount Carmel to extend the Italian heritage, that’s so prevalent in this parish. the culture, the heritage, the traditions,” said festival chairman Scott Schulick.

Schulick says this year the festival enhanced their children’s area. People can expect some new games and activities for the kids. There will also be the annual Little Prince and Princess contest on tonight at 6 p.m. in the social hall where one young man and one young lady will be selected as prince and princess of the festival.

“I would say our main changes are an enhanced children’s area. Some new games and activities for the children,” Schulick said.

The festival will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.