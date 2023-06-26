YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In this week’s In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown about a roof replacement program in the city.

The program for Youngstown residents was passed by city council on June 7.

“We took some of our American Rescue Plan dollars and put this together to decide, how do we make a greater impact for individuals to stay in their home and to sustain our neighborhoods?” Brown said.

To be eligible, a person must own their own house and be up to date on their taxes. They will also be required to share their income. A current need for a new roof is also required.

“Individuals who have issues right now in their roof that may be leaking, just had it patched or they can’t afford it, but they want to stay in their home. That was probably the driving force for us. We want to keep our individuals, maybe the seniors, those with disabilities, you know, individuals who’ve worked all their life, they want to stay in that neighborhood. They love where they live but putting $12,000, $15,000 down for a roof is pretty expensive,” Brown said.

The city is partnering with local agencies like MYCAP and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation for the project.

“We wanted to say, when we get there, not just to put a roof on, we want to assess the home, the whole home, and we want to keep those individuals, you know, if the electric needs to be updated, weatherization updated. We want to make sure when we walk away, we’re pretty satisfied that individual and that family is going to be stable for the years to come,” Brown said.

