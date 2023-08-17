YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An 88-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court after reports said he falsely told 911 call takers he shot his grandson in order for police to arrive at his home faster.

Wilbur Anderson was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday on charges of misuse of 911 and discharge of a dangerous weapon, both misdemeanors.

Anderson was taken into custody after police were called about 1:40 p.m. to Anderson’s home in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Boulevard after reports said Anderson called the 911 center and told them that he shot and killed his 34-year-old grandson, who was throwing rocks at his house and trying to pry the bars off a window.

Police had been called to the home for a similar call about 1:15 p.m. where Anderson said his grandson had broken out a window and was walking down the street. Reports said he called back 11 minutes later and said his grandson had returned and he was holding him at gunpoint. He then called back seven minutes later and said he had shot and killed his grandson.

The 911 center directed every available officer to go to Anderson’s home, and when they arrived, they found Anderson in the drive and a grandson who had not been damaging the house was in the doorway. When police asked Anderson if his grandson was shot, he told them that he was frustrated that it took so long for police to arrive so he decided to say he shot and killed his grandson to get a faster response.

“I said that because no one came, and now look the whole city is here,” reports said Anderson told police.

Reports said police told Anderson that it is a crime to lie to get police to respond to his house faster and that’s why he was being arrested.

Anderson told police he was “standing his ground” and fired two shots at his grandson who was breaking his windows and prying the bars away. That grandson then fled. He told police the .38-caliber revolver used was in his living room, which is where police found it and took it for evidence.

Reports said a witness told police that he saw the grandson throw bricks at the house and taunt Anderson while carrying a large stick. Police looked for him but could not find him.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said while he understands Anderson was frustrated, he added that calling 911 under false pretenses can lead to a dangerous situation because it leads to police and paramedics rushing to the scene as fast as possible, increasing the risks on the road both for them and other drivers.

It also ties up lots of resources at a time the city has a shortage of officers on the road, Simon said.

“For a call like that [shooting], we strive to get as many people there as we can,” Simon said. “But the limited resources we have are tied up even more.”