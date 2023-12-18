LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is in jail on charges from a traffic stop Friday evening in Liberty.

Keith Foster, 22, was pulled over in the 3500 block of Belmont Ave. because the officer couldn’t see the vehicle’s temporary tag, according to a police report.

The officer saw marijuana inside the vehicle and smelled alcohol, the report said.

Foster said he had a gun, which police said was reported stolen. It was confiscated by another officer.

After he was in handcuffs, Foster broke free and ran through a parking lot toward Walmart then to a nearby Taco Bell drive-thru lane and Arby’s parking lot. He was hit with a stun gun because officers thought he was reaching for another gun, according to the report.

Marijuana, two open containers of alcohol, and two pills were also found inside the vehicle, the report said.

Foster was arraigned Tuesday on charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, and receiving stolen property.

His bail was set at $10 thousand and he will have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.