YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men who pleaded guilty to involvement in a chase with city police earlier this year was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Dominic Feliciano, 28, of Youngstown, received a sentence of 21 months from Judge Anthony Donofrio after he pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Reports said Feliciano was a passenger in a car May 28 that hit a police cruiser during a chase that began on East Earle Avenue in Youngstown, where police were called for a fight.

The driver of the car, Gregory Lucas, 31, also of Youngstown, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to charges of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced the same day to 27 months in prison.

Reports said as officers were investigating the fight call, police spotted a car coming toward the house they were at with Lucas driving and Feliciano in the passenger’s seat.

When police tried to pull the car over, Lucas refused to stop and led officers on a chase, according to reports. On Marshal Street, Lucas drove into a police cruiser, and then he and Feliciano jumped out of his vehicle, with Feliciano carrying a satchel, reports said.

Both men were caught nearby. In the satchel, police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

The officer driving the cruiser was not injured.

In November 2014, Feliciano pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to an amended charge of aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony, which bars him from having a gun.

This is Feliciano’s second charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In January 2020, he was sentenced to probation for a 2019 gun arrest in Austintown.