YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to gun and drug crimes.

Tevin Wright, 32, was sentenced Friday by U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wright was arrested in March on a warrant after a federal grand jury indicted him in September 2022.

Wright is accused of having drugs and two handguns on Aug. 26, 2021.

Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of convictions in drug cases in 2014 and 2016 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.