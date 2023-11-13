YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man received a 9-month prison sentence for breaking into a vacant South Side restaurant over the summer.

Nicholas Gibson, 33, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of breaking and entering in the case. He received his sentence Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum’s courtroom.

Gibson was charged, along with Trisha Morris, 45, of Girard, in July after police said they were found breaking into the former Dragon Place on South Avenue. Police also arrested a third suspect, but charges were not filed in court.

According to a police report, when officers arrived, there was a trail of metal from the back of the restaurant to a yard in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue, where Morris had kitchen appliances and was taking the metal off of them for scrap.

When police checked the building, they found Gibson inside and he refused orders to come out before he was taken into custody, the report stated.

Morris also pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of breaking and entering, and sentencing in her case is set for Nov. 28, according to court records.

Joseph Gorman contributed to this report.