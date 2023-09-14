YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man this week pleaded guilty to a gun charge in federal court.

Derek Royal, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge John R. Adams to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing will be Dec. 20.

The charge stems from an April 19 arrest by city police after they saw him leaning against a dirt bike at Idlewood and West Hylda avenues, reports said.

The bike was legal but did not have a license plate, reports said.

Reports said when Royal saw police, he tried to walk away with his hands on the bike before getting on and trying to drive away, but he fell off the bike.

Royal got up and ran away and was caught after falling down in a yard on Idlewood Avenue, reports said.

Inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said, as well as marijuana, fentanyl and suboxone strips.

Royal is not allowed to have a gun because of 2014 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Royal was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on the gun and other charges, but those charges were dismissed July 27 in common pleas court.