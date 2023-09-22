YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Nov. 2 for a West Side man who pleaded guilty Thursday to the rape of a child.

Brian Bigsby, 53, entered pleas of guilty Thursday to two counts of rape before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The charges are first-degree felonies. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of between 18 and 27 years in prison.

Bigsby was charged after police were called April 4 to North Belle Vista Avenue and Connecticut avenues for a report that Bigsby had sexually assaulted a female juvenile. An incident report for the arrest was blacked out.

Bigsby has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arraignment in municipal court.