YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man who was arrested in January on his fourth firearms offense has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on gun charges,

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges Tony Davis, 41, with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The indictment was filed June 29 and unsealed when Davis was arrested Tuesday. Davis pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment and will remain in federal custody pending a July 17 detention hearing.

Court records show that prosecutors are asking that Davis be detained.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Davis was arrested by Youngstown police Jan. 17 after a truck he was driving was pulled over about 10:55 p.m. at East Indianola Avenue and Rush Boulevard for having a broken brake light. Davis could be seen reaching behind him, and he also appeared to be very nervous when speaking to police, reports said.

Police say Davis said there were no weapons in the truck.

Because Davis has a suspended license, he was asked to get out of the truck so it could be searched before it was towed. Underneath one of the seats police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, reports said.

Davis is not allowed to have a gun because of a conviction dating back to 2001 for participation in a criminal gang. He was sentenced to nine years in that case but was granted an early release after serving about three years.

Davis was also arrested in 2012 and 2013 on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, for which he was sent to prison. He also did a year in prison after being arrested in 2015 on drug charges, according to court records.

The indictment also said that Davis had a semiautomatic rifle May 10, 2022, that was not registered. A report could not be found on that incident and the indictment gave no details.