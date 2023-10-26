YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court convicted a city man of assaulting a woman in Austintown.

Sentencing will be Nov. 2 before Judge Anthony Donofrio for Michael Rivers, 40, who was convicted following a two-day trial on charges of felonious assault, robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft.

Rivers acted as his own lawyer throughout the trial.

Rivers was charged with a May 4, 2021, attack on two women about 5:50 a.m. in a drive in the 4600 block of Burkey Road in Austintown.

Police reports at the time said one of the women said she was Rivers’ ex-girlfriend and was in the driver’s seat of the car. Another woman, who has children with Rivers, was also in the car.

Reports said Rivers attacked the driver from behind and hit her in the back of the head several times because he was upset she was seeing the other woman, reports said.

The two women fought with Rivers until the driver managed to get to her .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol she keeps for self defense, reports said. Reports said Rivers managed to steal the gun then ran away by jumping over a fence. Police found a holster but no sign of the gun, reports said.

Reports said the driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and was bleeding “significantly” when police arrived. She was later taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for further treatment.