YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Florida, who now lives in the Youngstown area, is charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 breach.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 13, Joseph Vaglica is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Captiol building.

Investigators say phone records put Vaglica at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach and that video showed him entering the Capitol’s Senate Wing where he spent about 23 minutes, holding a phone and selfie stick.

He then made his way to the Crypt conference room, near former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, as well as the Speaker’s office, according to court documents. Vaglica walked around the second floor for a bit longer before exiting the building.

The criminal complaint was filed Oct. 13. Vaglica’s first court appearance was by video on Tuesday. A status hearing is set for Feb. 6.