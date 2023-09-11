YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man wanted for an Aug. 12 incident that put a child in the hospital was arrested Saturday.

Aaron Brothers, 29, was taken into custody about 8:50 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault and a third-degree felony charge of child endangering.

Brothers was taken to the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

He was arrested after police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Glenellen Avenue on the West Side for an argument between a man and a woman. Reports said Brothers said he was just having a verbal argument, but when officers did a records check, they discovered the outstanding warrant in connection to the Aug. 12 incident.

An incident report was not available, but a criminal complaint accompanying Brothers’ arrest said he was wanted for an Aug. 12 incident that put a minor in the hospital. The complaint said the victim was treated at Akron Children’s Hospital main campus.

At the time of that incident, Brothers was free on bond after a July 15 arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence, for which he pleaded not guilty at his July 19 arraignment.

Court records show he was charged Aug. 12 with misdemeanor domestic violence and child endangering, pleaded not guilty and posted $5,000 bond. Those charges were upgraded Aug. 31 to the felonies.